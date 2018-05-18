Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this morning. The high is 19 C with a low of 13 C.
Wind is coming from the east at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 15 minute wait for passenger traffic entering the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.25 to $1.35 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.