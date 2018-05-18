Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Friday

Weather

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this morning. The high is 19 C with a low of 13 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the east at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15 minute wait for passenger traffic entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.25 to $1.35 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: