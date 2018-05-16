Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Wednesday is expected to be mainly sunny. The high is 22 C with a low of 11 C.
Cyclists
Wind is mild coming from the northeast at 8 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.29 to $1.38 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.