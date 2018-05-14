Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday

Weather

Increasing cloudiness today with showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm with a potential of 15 to 25 mm of precipitation. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. The high is 22 C with a low of 15 C.

Cyclists

Wind becoming southwest 20 km/hh gusting to 40 km/hr this morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: More than a 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.23 to $1.38 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

