Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Increasing cloudiness today with showers beginning this morning and ending this afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm with a potential of 15 to 25 mm of precipitation. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. The high is 22 C with a low of 15 C.
Cyclists
Wind becoming southwest 20 km/hh gusting to 40 km/hr this morning.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: More than a 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.23 to $1.38 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.