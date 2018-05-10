Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 21 C and a low of 4 C.

Wind is coming from the northwest at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.20 to $1.36 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

