Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 21 C and a low of 4 C.
Cyclists
Wind is coming from the northwest at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.20 to $1.36 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.