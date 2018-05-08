Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Tuesday will be sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. The high is 21 C and the low is 8 C.

Cyclists

Wind is moderate, coming from the southwest at 5 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 40 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.36 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

