Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Tuesday will be sunny becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. The high is 21 C and the low is 8 C.
Cyclists
Wind is moderate, coming from the southwest at 5 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 15 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: 40 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.36 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.