Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Monday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 17 C and a low of 5 .
Cyclists
Wind is moderate, coming from the north at 11 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.20 to $1.36 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.