Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Wednesday will a mix of sun and cloud, with a small chance for showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 27 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the southwest at 20 km/hr and gusting to 40-60 km/hr around noon.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: A 25-minute delay for commercial vehicles entering Canada, as of 4 a.m.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.39 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

