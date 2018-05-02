Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Wednesday will a mix of sun and cloud, with a small chance for showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 27 C.
Cyclists
Wind is coming from the southwest at 20 km/hr and gusting to 40-60 km/hr around noon.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: A 25-minute delay for commercial vehicles entering Canada, as of 4 a.m.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.39 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.