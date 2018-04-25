Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Periods of rain ending this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 12 C and the low of 2 C.
Cyclists
Wind becoming north at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr this morning
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 15 minute wait for trucks going to the U.S.
Blue Water Bridge: 15 - 30 minute wait for trucks going to the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.15 to $1.38 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.