Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Periods of rain ending this morning then mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers with a high of 12 C and the low of 2 C.

Wind becoming north at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr this morning

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 15 minute wait for trucks going to the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: 15 - 30 minute wait for trucks going to the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.15 to $1.38 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

