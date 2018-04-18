Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. The rain could switch to snow in the evening — 2 to 4 cm is expected. The high is 5 C (41F) and the low is –1 C (30 F).
Cyclists
The wind will be from the north at 20 km/h this evening.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.