Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Silvio Carlini took this photo of ice-covered branches after freezing rain fell on Windsor-Essex. (Silvio Carlini)

Weather

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain in the afternoon. The rain could switch to snow in the evening — 2 to 4 cm is expected. The high is 5 C (41F) and the low is –1 C (30 F).

Cyclists

The wind will be from the north at 20 km/h this evening.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

