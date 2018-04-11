Skip to Main Content
Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Everything you need to know to start your day

Bob and Cheri Ross captured this photo of spring icicles hanging off branches near the tip of Point Pelee. (Bob and Cheri Ross)

Weather

There's a  60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers through much of the day before the clouds are expected to clear later in the afternoon. The high is 10 C (50 F) and the low is 3 C (37 F).

Cyclists

The wind will be from the southwest this morning at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.09 to $1.29 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

