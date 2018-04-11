Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers through much of the day before the clouds are expected to clear later in the afternoon. The high is 10 C (50 F) and the low is 3 C (37 F).

Cyclists

The wind will be from the southwest this morning at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.09 to $1.29 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: