Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers through much of the day before the clouds are expected to clear later in the afternoon. The high is 10 C (50 F) and the low is 3 C (37 F).
Cyclists
The wind will be from the southwest this morning at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.09 to $1.29 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.