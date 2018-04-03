Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain showers changing to 70 per cent chance of flurries this morning and then to 30 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. The high is 2 C with a low of –3 C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, alerting the public to the strong southwest winds that will shift to northwest today in the wake of a sharp arctic cold front.

Cyclists

Wind southwest 40 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr becoming northwest 50 km/hr gusting to 80 km/hr near noon.

Traffic alerts

Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane, beginning Monday April, 2.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 45 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.31 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

