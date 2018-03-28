Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Wednesday will be cloudy becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. The high is 9 C with a low of 2 C.
Cyclists
The wind is from the east at 14 km/hr.
Traffic alerts
Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane, beginning Monday April, 2.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: 15 to 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.31 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.