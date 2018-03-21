Weather

Mainly cloudy today, with a high of 4 C (39 F) and a low of –1 C (30 F). The UV index is 3 or moderate.

The wind is currently from the northeast at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.

Ambassador Bridge: 15-minute wait for commercial vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: 35-minute wait for commercial vehicles.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.27 per litre in Windsor.

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7:00 a.m.

