Weather

A mix of sun and cloud today with a few flurries beginning in the evening, but expected to end before morning. The high is 1 C (34 F) and the low is –4 C (25 F).

The wind is currently from the northwest at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 30-minute wait for commercial traffic.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.23 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

