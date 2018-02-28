Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. The high is 12 C and the low is 3 C.
Cyclists
The wind is currently from the southwest at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: Trucks are waiting about 15 - 30 minutes to cross to the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.