Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. The high is 12 C and the low is 3 C.

Cyclists

The wind is currently from the southwest at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: Trucks are waiting about 15 - 30 minutes to cross to the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

