Weather

Rain is expected to continue falling throughout the morning, but should end by the afternoon. Patches of fog should dissipate by the end of the morning. The high is 7 C (44 F) and the low is –2 C (28 F).

Cyclists

The wind is from the northwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.08 to $1.22 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: