Weather

Mainly sunny with a high of 3 C (37 F). Cloud cover and periods of rain are expected in the early evening, along with fog patches. The low is 2 C (35 F). The UV index is 3 or moderate.

The wind is from the southwest at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

The wait times at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, Ambassador Bridge and Blue Water Bridge for travellers and commercial vehicles are all less than 15 minutes.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.16 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

