Weather
Snow ending late this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Windsor is expected to get about 5 cm of snow. It's currently –8 C in Windsor with a high of –4 C.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.
Cycling conditions
Winds are coming from the northeast at about 20 km/hr.
Air travel
An Air Canada flight at 10:00 a.m. is cancelled this morning and a Porter flight at 1:25 p.m. is delayed.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- Rats, bedbugs and crumbling ceilings are just a few of the opponents facing three new building inspectors who will be hired as part of a pilot project to combat concerns from renters.
- A Chatham, Ont. woman is hoping a jury will help her claim more than $3 million that has been stuck in legal limbo since her ex-boyfriend cashed in a winning lottery ticket half of which, she says, belongs to her.
- The Diocese of London said it will "not be bullied" even into appearing to accept the federal government's so-called "values clause" in applications for the Canada Summer Jobs program.