Weather

Snow ending late this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Windsor is expected to get about 5 cm of snow. It's currently –8 C in Windsor with a high of –4 C.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.

Cycling conditions

Winds are coming from the northeast at about 20 km/hr.

Air travel

An Air Canada flight at 10:00 a.m. is cancelled this morning and a Porter flight at 1:25 p.m. is delayed.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

