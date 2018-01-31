Weather
It's cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning. It's currently – 5 C in Windsor with a high of 3 C.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.15 to $1.28 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion Blvd and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair Wednesday. On Thursday, eastbound between Dominion Blvd and Dougall Ave will be down to one lane.
Cycling conditions
The wind is from the south at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr becoming southwest at 40km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr this morning
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- The Downtown Windsor Community Collaborative is encouraging groups to bring an overdose prevention site into the city and believes one could be in place as early as the summer.
- Provincial police have "no evidence" dogs reported missing near Harrow and McGregor were stolen.
- Calum McMillan and Makenna Pickersgill star in a pop video for American musician SYML, which was shot in Amherstburg by filmmaker Gavin Michael Booth and has since been featured by Rolling Stone.