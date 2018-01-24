Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
It's currently –2 C (28 F) in Windsor. Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent of flurries. The high is –2 C (28 F).
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.22 to $1.27 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair all week.
Cycling conditions
The winds is from the northwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h but is expected to become light near noon.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- The CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace says mental health resources for young people are chronically underfunded. She plans to make youth mental health a major election issue.
- Via Rail missed its Chatham stop Sunday, forcing five passengers to find a ride to take them from Windsor in the fog.
- CBSA agents at border crossings in southern Ontario made 1,653 drug seizures, confiscated 235 firearms and stopped 100 drinking or drug impaired drivers — all in the past year.