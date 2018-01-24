Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Wednesday

Weather

It's currently –2 C (28 F) in Windsor. Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent of flurries. The high is –2 C (28 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.22 to $1.27 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair all week.

Cycling conditions

The winds is from the northwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h but is expected to become light near noon.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: