Weather

It is currently 15 C (58 F) in Windsor.

Mainly sunny with a slight increase of cloudiness predicted in the afternoon. There's a 20 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, which will rise to 40 per cent overnight. Wind is at 6 km/h with gusts reaching up to 15 km/h later in the day.

The high is expected to be 25 C (77 F), with the humidex 27. The UV index is 9 or very high.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.00 to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

No major issues.

In Windsor:

Jefferson will be closed at the CP rail tracks south of the E.C. Row Expressway.

The intersection of Park Street E. and City Hall Square W. will be closed until June 26.

Access to the Nexus lane will be from City Hall Square S. during the closure.

E.C. Row eastbound collector ramp between Walker Road adn Central will be down to one late until Friday.

On your bike?

The wind is light and coming from the west

Ambassador Bridge

No unusual delays

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.26 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:40 a.m.