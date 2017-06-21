Weather

It is currently 15 C (58 F) in Windsor.

Mainly sunny with a slight increase of cloudiness predicted in the afternoon. There's a 20 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, which will rise to 40 per cent overnight. Wind is at 6 km/h with gusts reaching up to 15 km/h later in the day.

The high is expected to be 25 C (77 F), with the humidex 27. The UV index is 9 or very high.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.00 to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

How do the roads look?

  • No major issues.

In Windsor: 

  • Jefferson will be closed at the CP rail tracks south of the E.C. Row Expressway.
  • The intersection of Park Street E. and City Hall Square W. will be closed until June 26.
  • Access to the Nexus lane will be from City Hall Square S. during the closure.
  • E.C. Row eastbound collector ramp between Walker Road adn Central will be down to one late until Friday. 

On your bike?

  • The wind is light and coming from the west

Ambassador Bridge

  • No unusual delays

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel

  • No unusual delays.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 75.26 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:40 a.m.