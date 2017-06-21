Weather
It is currently 15 C (58 F) in Windsor.
Mainly sunny with a slight increase of cloudiness predicted in the afternoon. There's a 20 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, which will rise to 40 per cent overnight. Wind is at 6 km/h with gusts reaching up to 15 km/h later in the day.
The high is expected to be 25 C (77 F), with the humidex 27. The UV index is 9 or very high.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.00 to $1.03 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
How do the roads look?
- No major issues.
In Windsor:
- Jefferson will be closed at the CP rail tracks south of the E.C. Row Expressway.
- The intersection of Park Street E. and City Hall Square W. will be closed until June 26.
- Access to the Nexus lane will be from City Hall Square S. during the closure.
- E.C. Row eastbound collector ramp between Walker Road adn Central will be down to one late until Friday.
On your bike?
- The wind is light and coming from the west
Ambassador Bridge
- No unusual delays
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel
- No unusual delays.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 75.26 cents U.S. yesterday. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:40 a.m.