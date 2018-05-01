Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 25 C.
Cyclists
Wind is coming from the southwest at 13 km/hr and gusting to 30 km/hr late this morning.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.37 in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.