Skip to Main Content
Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Notifications

Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Everything you need to know to start your day.

Everything you need to know to start your day

CBC News ·
(Derek Soanes)

Weather

Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of 25 C.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the southwest at 13 km/hr and gusting to 30 km/hr late this morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.37 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us