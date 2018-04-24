Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 16 C and the low of 9 C.
Cyclists
The wind is from the southeast at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr late this morning.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 10 minute wait for cars and trucks going to the U.S.
Blue Water Bridge: 10 minute wait for trucks going to the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.36 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.