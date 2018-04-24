Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers with a high of 16 C and the low of 9 C.

Cyclists

The wind is from the southeast at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr late this morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 10 minute wait for cars and trucks going to the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: 10 minute wait for trucks going to the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.36 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

