Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

A few flurries to start the day, before clearing for a cloudy afternoon. There's a 30 per cent chance the flurries will return in the evening. The high is 3 C (37F) and the low is –2 C (28 F).

Cyclists

The wind will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h this morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

