Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
A few flurries to start the day, before clearing for a cloudy afternoon. There's a 30 per cent chance the flurries will return in the evening. The high is 3 C (37F) and the low is –2 C (28 F).
Cyclists
The wind will be from the northwest at 20 km/h, with gusts up to 40 km/h this morning.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.21 to $1.35 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.