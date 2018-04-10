Skip to Main Content
Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Everything you need to know to start your day

Steve Biro snapped this photo of a snowy owl enjoying the sun in Essex County. (Steve Biro)

Weather

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries in the evening. The high is 7 C (45 F) and the low is –1 C (30 F).

Cyclists

The wind is from the west at 10 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.10 to $1.29 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

