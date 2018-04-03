Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Cloudy with periods of rain beginning this morning. The high is 8 C with a low of 2 C.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, alerting the public that heavy rainfall is expected Tuesday evening.

Cyclists

The wind is from the east at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr this morning

Traffic alerts

Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane, beginning Monday April, 2.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.21 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

