Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday

Weather

Heavy rain is in the forecast for Tuesday. ERCA has a flood watch in place. Cloudy with a high of 9 C and a low of 4 C.

Cyclists

The wind is from the south at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.

Traffic alerts

Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.31 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

