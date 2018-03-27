Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Tuesday
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Heavy rain is in the forecast for Tuesday. ERCA has a flood watch in place. Cloudy with a high of 9 C and a low of 4 C.
Cyclists
The wind is from the south at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.
Traffic alerts
Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.31 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.