Weather
A mix of sun and cloud for Monday, with a high of 4 C (39 F) and a low of –2 C (28 F). The UV index is 4 or moderate.
The wind is currently from the northeast at 40 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 40-minute wait for commercial vehicles.
Blue Water Bridge: 40-minute wait for commercial vehicles.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.11 to $1.27 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.
