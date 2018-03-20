Weather

A mix of sun and cloud for Monday, with a high of 4 C (39 F) and a low of –2 C (28 F). The UV index is 4 or moderate.

The wind is currently from the northeast at 40 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 40-minute wait for commercial vehicles.

Blue Water Bridge: 40-minute wait for commercial vehicles.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.11 to $1.27 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 76 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

