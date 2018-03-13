Weather

Mainly cloudy today with a 40 per cent chance of more flurries that could add up to about 2 cm. The high is 1 C (34 F) and the low is –4 C (25 F).

Cyclists

The wind is currently from the northwest at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: 25-minute wait for commercial traffic.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.11 to $1.23 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

