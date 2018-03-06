Weather

A few flurries ending late this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of rain showers. Today's high is 4 C with a low of 0 C.

Cyclists

The wind is currently from the east at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr becoming light this afternoon

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.21 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: