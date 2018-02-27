Weather

Monday is expected to be sunny with clear skies into the evening. The high is 12 C and the low is 3 C.

Cyclists

The wind is currently from the southwest at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 early this afternoon.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.06 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:25 a.m.

