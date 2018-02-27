Weather
Monday is expected to be sunny with clear skies into the evening. The high is 12 C and the low is 3 C.
Cyclists
The wind is currently from the southwest at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 early this afternoon.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.06 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:25 a.m.
