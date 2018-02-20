Weather

Fog and rainfall alerts have been issued for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton. Fifty to 75 mm of rain is expected to fall on Lambton County by Wednesday, and 25-50 mm on Essex County. Drivers are warned to go slow and watch for tail lights as thick fog causes near-zero visibility.

There's a risk of a thunderstorm Tuesday morning, with periods of rain (5 to 10 mm) and fog predicted. The high is 16 C (60 F) and the low is 6 C (42 F).

Buses

Buses in zones 1-6 for the Lambton Kent District School Board have been cancelled, but buses in zones 7 and 8 (Chatham and Tilbury) are running as normal. There are no bus cancellations in Windsor-Essex.

Cyclists

The wind is from the southwest at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.08 to $1.09 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 7 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: