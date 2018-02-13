Snow Emergency

The City of Windsor officially ended its Snow Emergency Monday at midnight. That means residents can now park on the road again.

Weather

Mainly sunny with a high of –5 C (23 F). Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the day, with a low of –6 C (21 F). The UV index is 3 or moderate.

Bridge and Tunnel

There is a 10 minute delay for commercial traffic and a five minute delay for travellers at the Ambassador Bridge.

No delay reported at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel or Blue Water Bridge in Sarnia.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.11 to $1.13 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

