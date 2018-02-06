Weather
A mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries early this morning. It's currently –11 C in Windsor with a high of –5 C.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.27 per litre in Windsor.
Cycling conditions
Winds are coming from the west at about 14 km/hr.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- Families in Chatham-Kent concerned about black, silty water in their wells have been told by the provincial government that their water quality has changed, but not because of the construction of wind turbines.
- A motion to historically designate Iona College failed during Windsor City Council's Monday night meeting, meaning the University of Windsor can demolish the building.
- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is looking for a new town hall venue in Windsor after a men-only board policy at the initial proposed location drew backlash online.