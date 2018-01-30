Weather
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind coming from the northwest at 20 km/hr becoming light this morning. It's currently –11 C in Windsor with a high today of – 4 C.
School buses
In Sarnia-Lambton buses in zones 1 and 4 are cancelled today due to road conditions. Buses in all other Zones running as normal.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.22 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion Blvd and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair on Tuesday Jan. 30.
Cycling conditions
The wind is from the north at 20 km/hr.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
