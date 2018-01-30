Weather

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind coming from the northwest at 20 km/hr becoming light this morning. It's currently –11 C in Windsor with a high today of – 4 C.

School buses

In Sarnia-Lambton buses in zones 1 and 4 are cancelled today due to road conditions. Buses in all other Zones running as normal.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.22 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion Blvd and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair on Tuesday Jan. 30.

Cycling conditions

The wind is from the north at 20 km/hr.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

