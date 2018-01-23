Weather

It's currently 3 C (37 F) in Windsor. Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent of showers before the temperature falls to 1 C (34) in the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain showers and a few flurries. The high is 5 C (41 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.26 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair all week.

Cycling conditions

The wind is currently from the southwest at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

