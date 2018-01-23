Weather
It's currently 3 C (37 F) in Windsor. Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent of showers before the temperature falls to 1 C (34) in the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain showers and a few flurries. The high is 5 C (41 F).
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.26 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair all week.
Cycling conditions
The wind is currently from the southwest at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- Centennial Park has been announced as the location for the new Amherstburg High School.
- All 51 wind turbines at a Terraform Power site in Raleigh Township have been shut down while investigators work to figure out why one snapped in half.
- A Sarnia city councillor has a broken arm after participating in a professional wrestling match.