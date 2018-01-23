Weather

It's currently 3 C (37 F) in Windsor. Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent of showers before the temperature falls to 1 C (34) in the afternoon, bringing a chance of rain showers and a few flurries. The high is 5 C (41 F).

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.13 to $1.26 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

Westbound E.C. Row between Dominion and Huron Church will have lane reductions due to road repair all week.

Cycling conditions

The wind is currently from the southwest at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents US. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

Centennial Park has been announced as the location for the new Amherstburg High School.

Amherstburg's town council announced the location of the new school during its Monday night meeting. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

All 51 wind turbines at a Terraform Power site in Raleigh Township have been shut down while investigators work to figure out why one snapped in half.

Officials have fenced off the area around the broken turbine in Raleigh Township. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

A Sarnia city councillor has a broken arm after participating in a professional wrestling match.