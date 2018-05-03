Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Thursday we'll see showers, at times heavy, with 10 - 20 mm of rain expected. Risk of thunderstorms. High 28. Humidex 35.

Cyclists

Wind is coming from the southwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 this morning.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.16 to $1.39 in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: