Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Thursday will be mainly sunny with a high of 15 C and the low of 3 C.

Cyclists

Wind is very light this morning at about 8 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: There are major delays at the Ambassador Bridge and Huron Church is backed up. Dealys were caused due to computer problems at the border, said an official. Those problems were resolved as of 6:45 a.m. this morning.

Blue Water Bridge: 45 minute wait for trucks going to the U.S. and a 30 minute wait for cars.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No posted delay time, however cars are backing up heading into the U.S.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.23 to $1.37 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:40 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: