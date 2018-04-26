Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Everything you need to know to start your day
Weather
Thursday will be mainly sunny with a high of 15 C and the low of 3 C.
Cyclists
Wind is very light this morning at about 8 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: There are major delays at the Ambassador Bridge and Huron Church is backed up. Dealys were caused due to computer problems at the border, said an official. Those problems were resolved as of 6:45 a.m. this morning.
Blue Water Bridge: 45 minute wait for trucks going to the U.S. and a 30 minute wait for cars.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No posted delay time, however cars are backing up heading into the U.S.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.23 to $1.37 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:40 a.m.