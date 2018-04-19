Skip to Main Content
Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday



Everything you need to know to start your day.



Weather

Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the morning then switching to a mix of sun and cloud. The high is 5 C (41F) and the low is –1 C (30 F).

Cyclists

The wind will be from the northwest at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.18 to $1.34 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor:

