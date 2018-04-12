Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Periods of rain predicted throughout the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud. The high is 21 C (70 F) but will be closer to 16 C (61 F) near Lake Erie. Rain and fog are expected to return around midnight. The low is 8 C (46 F).

Cyclists

The wind will be from the south this morning at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.09 to $1.34 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

Top stories from CBC Windsor: