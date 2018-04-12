Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Periods of rain predicted throughout the morning, then a mix of sun and cloud. The high is 21 C (70 F) but will be closer to 16 C (61 F) near Lake Erie. Rain and fog are expected to return around midnight. The low is 8 C (46 F).
Cyclists
The wind will be from the south this morning at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.09 to $1.34 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:20 a.m.