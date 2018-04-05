Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning.The high is 3 C with a low of 0 C.
Cyclists
Wind coming from the west at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr near noon
Traffic alerts
Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane, beginning Monday April, 2.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 10 - 15 minute wait for trucks coming into Canada.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.31 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.