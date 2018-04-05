Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday

Weather

Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early this morning.The high is 3 C with a low of 0 C.

Cyclists

Wind coming from the west at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr near noon

Traffic alerts

Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane, beginning Monday April, 2.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 10 - 15 minute wait for trucks coming into Canada.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.31 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

