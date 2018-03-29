Get up and go: Windsor's weather, traffic and gas prices for Thursday
Everything you need to know to start your day.
Weather
Periods of rain or drizzle with fog patches dissipating this morning. The high is 6 C with a low of 1 C.
Cyclists
The wind is from the north at 20 km/hr.
Traffic alerts
Planned construction on Tecumseh Road East between Turner Road and Hall Avenue will leave traffic down to one lane, beginning Monday April, 2.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 20 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Blue Water Bridge: 15 to 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.20 to $1.31 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.