Weather
Mainly cloudy today, but clearing this morning with a high of 5 C (41 F) and a low of –6 C (21 F). The UV index is 4 or moderate.
Cyclists
The wind is currently from the northwest at 20 km/hr and is expected to die down by the evening.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.
Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.17 to $1.26 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 7:00 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor: