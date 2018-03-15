Weather

A mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the afternoon. The high is 4 C (39 F) and the low is –7 C (19 F).

The wind is currently from the northwest at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.14 to $1.23 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:20 a.m.

