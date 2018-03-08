Weather
It will become cloudy this morning with periods of snow, amounting to 2 to 4 cm in Windsor-Essex and 5 to 10 cm in the Chatham and Sarnia areas.
Today's high is 1 C with a low of –5 C.
Cyclists
The wind is currently from the west at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.
Bridge and Tunnel
Ambassador Bridge: 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Blue Water Bridge: 15 to 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.
Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:15 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor: