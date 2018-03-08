Weather

It will become cloudy this morning with periods of snow, amounting to 2 to 4 cm in Windsor-Essex and 5 to 10 cm in the Chatham and Sarnia areas.

Today's high is 1 C with a low of –​5 C.

The wind is currently from the west at 30 km/hr gusting to 50 km/hr.

Ambassador Bridge: 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: 15 to 30 minute wait for trucks entering the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.25 per litre in Windsor.

The Canadian dollar closed at 77 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:15 a.m.

