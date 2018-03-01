Weather

Thursday's weather will be mixed and Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent area.

Rain changing to snow later in the day is expected, with total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm forecast by late afternoon.

The snow may fall heavily at times this evening with accumulations of up to 10 cm or so possible by later tonight.

The high is 4 C and the low is –2 C.

The wind is currently from the northeast at 40 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr.

Ambassador Bridge: A 40 minute wait for trucks crossing to the U.S.

Blue Water Bridge: Trucks are waiting about 15 - 30 minutes to cross to the U.S.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.24 per litre in Windsor.

The Canadian dollar closed at 78 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

