Weather

Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of light snow later in the morning and into the afternoon. There's a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. The high is 3 C (37.4 F) and the low is 0 C (32 F).

The wind is from the northeast at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: No delays reported.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.09 to $1.22 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

