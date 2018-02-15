School buses

All morning school buses in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton have been cancelled because of fog. Afternoon buses will still run as scheduled.

Fog advisory

A fog advisory is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Leamington and Chatham-Kent. Environment Canada said dense patches of fog are expected for the region, resulting in near-zero viability.

Weather

Periods of drizzle are expected to turn into rain around noon. It's currently about 3 C (37 F), with a high of 6 C (43 F) predicted for the day. There's a 60 per cent chance of flurries tonight and the fog is expected to break up around midnight. The low is near 0 C (32 F).

Cyclists

The wind is from the southwest at 20 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Bridge and Tunnel

Ambassador Bridge: 55 minute wait for commercial traffic coming into Canada.

Blue Water Bridge: No delays reported.

Windsor-Detroit Tunnel: No delays reported.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.12 to $1.16 per litre in Windsor.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 80 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:35 a.m.

