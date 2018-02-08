Weather

Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. It's currently –10 C in Windsor with a high of –5 C.

An Environment Canada special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent. the region is expected to get a significant snowfall starting Friday morning at about 2:00 a.m.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.25 to $1.27 per litre in Windsor.

Cycling conditions

Winds are coming from the west-northwest at about 8 km/hr.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

