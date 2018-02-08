Weather
Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. It's currently –10 C in Windsor with a high of –5 C.
An Environment Canada special weather statement is in effect for Windsor-Essex, Leamington, Chatham-Kent. the region is expected to get a significant snowfall starting Friday morning at about 2:00 a.m.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.25 to $1.27 per litre in Windsor.
Cycling conditions
Winds are coming from the west-northwest at about 8 km/hr.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 79 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- A school bus ended up stuck in the ditch Wednesday afternoon, the third such victim of snowy conditions that sidelined students on their way to and from school in the wake of an early morning snowfall.
- Environment Canada is warning people in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent to brace for up to 15 cm of snow that's expected to fall on the region Friday.
- A sitting senator who wants to pay the legal bills for Senate staffers that have been sexually harassed by members of the Red Chamber spoke about her initiative in Windsor on Wednesday.