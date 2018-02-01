Weather
A mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this morning. There's a 40 per cent chance of flurries clearing this afternoon. It's currently 1 C in Windsor with a high of 0 C.
Gas
Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.28 per litre in Windsor.
Traffic
Riverside Drive is closed in both directions between St Rose and Jefferson due to construction.
Eastbound E.C. Row between Dominion Blvd and Dougall Ave will be down to one lane.
Cycling conditions
The wind is from the south at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.
The Dollar
The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.
All information as of 6:30 a.m.
Top stories from CBC Windsor:
- Tucked away behind thick forest or located in middle of a farm field, more than a dozen cemeteries containing the region's richest history rest hidden and forgotten throughout Essex County.
- A 53-year-old man is in critical condition after falling into the Detroit River near the Ambassador Bridge Wednesday, but emergency crews have suspended a search for a second person who reportedly fell through the ice.
- The union representing about 130 Freedom Mobile workers in Windsor says those employees are getting far less than their counterparts elsewhere in the country.