Weather

A mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy this morning. There's a 40 per cent chance of flurries clearing this afternoon. It's currently 1 C in Windsor with a high of 0 C.

Gas

Gas is selling from $1.19 to $1.28 per litre in Windsor.

Traffic

Riverside Drive is closed in both directions between St Rose and Jefferson due to construction.

Eastbound E.C. Row between Dominion Blvd and Dougall Ave will be down to one lane.

Cycling conditions

The wind is from the south at 20 km/hr gusting to 40 km/hr.

The Dollar

The Canadian dollar closed at 81 cents U.S. The market opens at 9:30 a.m.

All information as of 6:30 a.m.

